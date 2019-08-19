Kakamega mourns death of former AFC vice chairman

The Kakamega fraternity of AFC Leopards is mourning the death of former club vice chairman Felix Shitsama who perished in a road accident on Friday.

Shitsama was travelling to Malava on Friday night when his vehicle had an accident near Timboroa.

He was travelling with close family members to Malava to attend the burial of a relative. The occupants were seriously injured.

Speaking from Kakamega town on Saturday, club chairman Dan Shikanda said Shitsama sacrificed and supported the team.

"It's a big blow not only to the family but the entire club and to soccer lovers for the loss of an irreplaceable energetic young man" he said.

"Shitsama will always remain in our records for reforms he initiated in professionalising the club and putting up best structures.

Shitsama was elected AFC Leopards vice chairman in 2016 under the leadership of Dan Mule. He was credited with playing a major role in the Leopards striking a deal with Umbro.

"At times he single-handedly facilitated bringing in some of the best players and also motivating the players during league matches," Shikanda said.

"The club has in recent times been losing fans in a worrying short span that saw us seek divine intervention by having a prayer day last Sunday and we hope this will come to an end."

He said the team will work closely with the family to give Shitsama a decent send-off.

Former AFC Leopards striker Tony Lidonde condoled with the family and termed Shitsama an exceptional soccer administrator.

Shitsama's body is at the Eldoret Referral Hospital mortuary. He will be buried at his ancestral home in Ikolomani constituency, Kakamega county.