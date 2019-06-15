Close

Solskjaer is preparing a £95m bid for Atletico star

Can Man United hijack Griezmann’s move to Barcelona?

Lack of an official approach by the Catalan giants has given United hope.

In Summary

• United are ready to break their transfer record to land the striker, with a £95million offer in the works

• Atletico’s CEO Gil Martin insists that the club have known since March that Griezmann would be joining their Spanish rivals.

by MADRID
Football
15 June 2019 - 00:00
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates a goal during the Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Barcelona
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates a goal during the Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Barcelona
Image: FILE

Manchester United are preparing to launch a last-ditch attempt to bring Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford.

The France international’s move to Barcelona appears a done deal, however, the Premier League club are reportedly readying one final move.

According to reports, United are ready to break their transfer record to land the striker, with a £95million offer in the works.

 

The story claims that the lack of an official approach by the Catalan giants has given United hope, as well as Griezmann’s own comments while on international duty.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, he said: “I don’t know if I will stay in La Liga. “I know where I want to go. I am also keen to get this over with as quickly as possible.”

However, despite United’s revived hopes, other sources seem to indicate that the bid may well be in vain. Atletico’s CEO Gil Martin insists that the club have known since March that Griezmann would be joining their Spanish rivals.

He told the publication: “I am very clear about where he is going to play, it is known since March, at Barcelona.”

It is understood that the former Real Sociedad forward is willing to take a pay cut to secure his move to the Nou Camp. He currently earns £20m a year at the Wanda Metropolitano but is happy to accept terms that would see him take home £15m when he moves to the Spanish champions.

More:

Griezmann booed by Atletico fans

Griezmann has told Atletico that he intends to leave this summer, with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona on the cards.
Sports
3 weeks ago

Barca ready to make renewed bid for Griezmann

Griezmann famously turned down an offer to join Barcelona last season
Sports
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MADRID
Football
15 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    3d ago Football

  2. Pamzo challenges Wanyama and Olunga to step up his displays ...
    22h ago Football

  3. Oh Canada! Raptors beat Warriors to win first NBA title
    19h ago Basketball

  4. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  5. Mali's Djenepo signs for Saints ahead of Africa Cup in Egypt
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos