Griezmann booed by Atletico fans

Antoine Griezmann was subjected to boos and whistles as he played what is almost certain to be his final match for Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has told Atletico that he intends to leave this summer, with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona on the cards.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone spoke highly of the departing striker earlier this week, but away fans at Levante were less forgiving.

Griezmann was frequently jeered when he touched the ball during the 2-2 draw, with a section of the visiting support chanting: “Out, out, out”.

Atletico fans were given some reason to cheer though as their side fought back with 10 men from two goals down to claim a point at Levante.

Erick Cabaco and Roger Marti put Levante into a commanding lead, which only seemed to be strengthened when Angel Correa was sent off on 51 minutes. But Rodri and Sergio Camello hit back for Atletico as they ended their league campaign on 76 points and in second place behind Barcelona.

That Griezmann will end up at Barcelona is seen by many as a forgone conclusion but, according to Sport, the current squad at the Nou Camp don’t want him. It is said that Griezmann upset many of his prospective team-mates last summer when he revealed his decision to stay at Atletico — and snub Barcelona — in a documentary called ‘The Decision’.

Sport claim that many Barcelona players feel Griezmann acted disrespectfully towards the club last summer and have made their feelings known to president Josep Maria Bartomeu.