Ulinzi seeks to extend unbeaten run against Thunder

Unbeaten Ulinzi Warrior’s tackle Thunder in a cracking Premier League show at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium this afternoon.

Both teams are coming into the encounter at the back of crucial wins last weekend where the soldiers gunned down Umoja 78-63 as Thunder struck Eldonets 87-81.

This epic duel will bring together two of the most productive playmakers in the country in Eric Mutoro of Ulinzi against Griffin Ligare.

Faisal Adan will be in action for only the second time as Equity Bank play Emyba, who were hit 81-64 by Strathmore University Blades.

World Hope have a date against Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University. The students are struggling without a win and will give it their all to secure their first of the season.

Strathmore University Swords meet Storms in the only women’s tie as Eldonets host Kisumu Lakeside in Eldoret.

Tomorrow, Ulinzi return to play United States International University (USIU) as Thunder face off against World Hope.

Equity Bank confront Umoja while the ladies ties will see Storms take on Zetech University and University of Nairobi Dynamites tackle Tangit Sparks.