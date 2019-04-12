WARRIORS, WORLD HOPE FACE OFF

Warriors tackle World Hope in a Premier League encounter

The soldiers suffered a stunning 68-55 loss at the hands of Thunder.

In Summary

• Eagle Wings meet Storms while Western Delight host Zetech University in Kakamega

• Strathmore University Blades will square it off with Lakeside and Faisal Adan-led Equity Bank tackle USIU in another match

Teresa Ekise from KU Oryx (R) challenges Lisa Mayienga of USIU during a past KBF Premier League match at Nyayo
Teresa Ekise from KU Oryx (R) challenges Lisa Mayienga of USIU during a past KBF Premier League match at Nyayo
Image: ERICK BARASA

Ulinzi Warriors tackle World Hope in a Premier League show at United States International University courts tomorrow.

The soldiers, who are favourites to win the title, suffered a stunning 68-55 loss at the hands of Thunder but should be home and dry in the match.

Kisumu Lakeside, who also lost to Eldonets in Nakuru, will make their first trip to the city as they play Emyba in what should be a close fixture. There will be two women matches in the day.

Eagle Wings meet Storms while Western Delight host Zetech University in Kakamega. On Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, Thunder boasting two of the league’s deadliest bombers in Griffin Ligare and Ancette Wafula, confront Emyba.

Strathmore University Blades will square it off with Lakeside and Faisal Adan-led Equity Bank tackle USIU in another match.

The women’s matchup will see champions Equity Bank unleash their new signing against Melissa Akinyi, Daisy Ayodi and Cynthia Maweu against lowly Tangit Sparks. Eagle Wings, Kenya’s only medallist in an African championship, will return to battle Africa Nazarene University.

 

by DAN OWEREE
Basketball
12 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. England games showed Klopp I can play further forward - ...
    8h ago Football

  2. Sofapaka's coach Baraza named Coach of the Month
    8h ago Sports

  3. Africa Gold Cup cancelled as Kenya 15's forced to look for ...
    8h ago Sports

  4. Amsterdam side still full of confidence despite being held ...
    8h ago Football

  5. Misikhu face Nyamira in girls'semi-finals
    12h ago Sports

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES