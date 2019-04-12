Warriors tackle World Hope in a Premier League encounter

Ulinzi Warriors tackle World Hope in a Premier League show at United States International University courts tomorrow.

The soldiers, who are favourites to win the title, suffered a stunning 68-55 loss at the hands of Thunder but should be home and dry in the match.

Kisumu Lakeside, who also lost to Eldonets in Nakuru, will make their first trip to the city as they play Emyba in what should be a close fixture. There will be two women matches in the day.

Eagle Wings meet Storms while Western Delight host Zetech University in Kakamega. On Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, Thunder boasting two of the league’s deadliest bombers in Griffin Ligare and Ancette Wafula, confront Emyba.

Strathmore University Blades will square it off with Lakeside and Faisal Adan-led Equity Bank tackle USIU in another match.

The women’s matchup will see champions Equity Bank unleash their new signing against Melissa Akinyi, Daisy Ayodi and Cynthia Maweu against lowly Tangit Sparks. Eagle Wings, Kenya’s only medallist in an African championship, will return to battle Africa Nazarene University.