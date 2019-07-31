Rayvanny's girlfriend converts to Christianity

Rayvanny’s baby mama Fahima says she has converted to Christianity from Islam. She opened up about her faith for the first time in an interview with Yo Fave.

“Honestly, I have changed my religion. I didn’t change because I want to forcefully get married. I changed because my boyfriend and kid are Christians, my grandmother was Christian and my mum was brought up in a Christian home,” she said.

Asked about tying the knot, she said, “The wedding is there, people should just wait. It will be as soon as possible.” Fahima has sired a child for the WCB signee rapper.

Apostasy in Islam is commonly defined as the conscious abandonment of Islam by a Muslim in word or through a deed. Islamic scholars differ in their opinions on the definition and whether and how it should be punished.