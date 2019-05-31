Guardian Angel inspired by sermon to make up with dad

Gospel artist Audiphaxad Peter, popularly known as Guardian Angel, has finally reconciled with his father 30 years since they last saw each other.

"I was moved by a church sermon by our pastor, which was about honouring our parents," Guardian told Word Is.

"I had to even ask for his phone number from my relatives."

Guardian Angel took to Instagram to let his fans know he had made up with his father with God's help and the intervention of his reverend.

“It hasn't been easy. The Lord did it. If you can relate and you feel inspired, go ahead and make that call,” he wrote.