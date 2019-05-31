Guardian Angel inspired by sermon to make up with dad

• 'It hasn't been easy. The Lord did it. If you can relate and you feel inspired, go ahead and make that call.'
Gospel artist Audiphaxad Peter, popularly known as Guardian Angel, has finally reconciled with his father 30 years since they last saw each other.
"I was moved by a church sermon by our pastor, which was about honouring our parents," Guardian told Word Is.
"I had to even ask for his phone number from my relatives."
Guardian Angel took to Instagram to let his fans know he had made up with his father with God's help and the intervention of his reverend.
“It hasn't been easy. The Lord did it. If you can relate and you feel inspired, go ahead and make that call,” he wrote.
"It will change your life. It will change the world. Thank you Rev. @dodzweit for the powerful sermon that has turned my life around. I feel like a real man."
Guardian Angel lived on the streets after his mother and father separated when he was 11 years old.
He was rescued when former President Daniel Moi approved a rehabilitation plan for street families in major towns and the city.
"I have realised that even though he had differences with my mum, he is still my dad and I am happy now. We have never met so that I know what really what happened between them," Guardian Angel said.
The former street urchin is one of the most promising singers in the gospel industry.
He will perform his new song Kenya to the President during Madaraka Day celebrations.
