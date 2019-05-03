Kenyan singer ‘unlawfully’ keeps his son, 4, in Nairobi

A Kenyan singer and actor is unlawfully keeping his child in Nairobi and refusing to return the boy to his British mother in the UK, a court has ruled.

Shiv Singh Benawra, 29, and Charlotte Morris, 24, have been embroiled in litigation over their son, who is now four, since 2015 when they separated.

Benawra took the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to Kenya with Miss Morris's agreement in April 2016, and should have brought him back to England by June 2016.

But he has not returned the boy to his mother, in breach of orders. Up until this point, the boy, who is British, had lived in Britain until he was around 18 months old, lawyers said.

A judge overseeing the case at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London has decided that publicity might help get the youngster back to his mother in England.

Justice Lieven has given permission to reveal the names of Benawra and Morris to journalists and give some details of the case.

But the judge has decided that the boy's name should not be revealed, and has barred the publication of photographs of him.

Morris had argued that 'inevitable public criticism' would encourage Benawra to comply with judges' orders and return the boy to the UK.

Lawyers representing Morris revealed details in a statement approved by Justice Lieven. The statement noted that Mr Benawra had unlawfully retained the boy in Nairobi since June 2016, in 'flagrant breach' of a UK court order and without Miss Morris's permission.

A judge overseeing the case at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London has decided that publicity might help get the youngster back to his mother (Charlotte Morris is pictured) in England.

"The father has not complied with High Court orders and has not returned the child to the UK," the statement said. "The father is a public figure — a singer, actor and model in Kenya."

Adding, "The mother believes that if publicity restrictions are lifted, the father is likely to return the child to the UK because he is a public figure who would not want to jeopardise his status and career through the inevitable public criticism and the disapproval of followers, fans and colleagues."

Lawyers said Benawra's mother, Jessy, was a director of Childline Kenya and had been a member of the Kenyan National Council for Children's Services.

They added that Morris was 'heartbroken' and missed her son very much.