Book workshop tackles reading policies in Africa

Regional publishers and education stakeholders on Tuesday held a high-level regional workshop on national book and reading policies in Africa.

The event happened at Park Inn by Radisson, Nairobi. It was organised by the Association for the Development of Education in Africa, which has long been a convener, knowledge creator and forum for policy dialogue.

Among those present were Education PS Belio Kipsang, East African Educational Publishers group chairman Henry Chakava and USAid deputy chief education Jaime Oberlander.