Hare Krishna followers celebrate annual Chariot Festival

Hundreds of Hare Krishna followers matched along Nairobi streets on May 25 to celebrate the annual Chariot Festival (Rath Yatra). The festival is a procession that promotes peace and unity. Its theme is unity in diversity and everyone, regardless of race, tribe or religion, can join it.

People from all walks of life join to pull the magnificent chariot. Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), the organisers of the event, is an international organisation incorporated in 1966 by His Divine Grace AC Bhaktigvendata Swami in New York. The procession began at Uhuru Park and ended at the Hare Krishna Temple in Ngara.