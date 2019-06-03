SOCIETY

Hare Krishna followers celebrate annual Chariot Festival

The procession began at Uhuru Park and ended at the Hare Krishna Temple in Ngara.

In Summary

• Chariot festival is a peace procession that promotes peace and unity.

• Its theme is unity in diversity and everyone, regardless of race, tribe or  religion, can join.

The chariot (Rath Yatra) is pulled along Nairobi streets.
The chariot (Rath Yatra) is pulled along Nairobi streets.
Image: Moses Mwangi

Hundreds of Hare Krishna followers matched along Nairobi streets on May 25 to celebrate the annual Chariot Festival (Rath Yatra). The festival is a procession that promotes peace and unity. Its theme is unity in diversity and everyone, regardless of race, tribe or religion, can join it.

People from all walks of life join to pull the magnificent chariot. Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), the organisers of the event, is an international organisation incorporated in 1966 by His Divine Grace AC Bhaktigvendata Swami in New York. The procession began at Uhuru Park and ended at the Hare Krishna Temple in Ngara.

Hare Krishna followers pull the chariot.
Hare Krishna followers pull the chariot.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Women do the Swami Step Dance.
Women do the Swami Step Dance.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Multitudes of Hare Krishna followers along Moi Avenue.
Multitudes of Hare Krishna followers along Moi Avenue.
Image: Moses Mwangi
A faithful joins high school pupils carrying Hare Krishna placards in the procession.
A faithful joins high school pupils carrying Hare Krishna placards in the procession.
Image: Moses Mwangi
Men perform the Kirtan Dance.
Men perform the Kirtan Dance.
Image: Moses Mwangi
The mini chariot (Shobha Yatra).
The mini chariot (Shobha Yatra).
Image: Moses Mwangi
A faithful pushes her baby in a pram.
A faithful pushes her baby in a pram.
Image: Moses Mwangi
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
03 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  2. Githurai-based tout sells land to campaign for DP Ruto
    1d ago Word Is

  3. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  4. Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby
    2mo ago Word Is

  5. Converting to Islam terrifies Christians' friends, family
    1d ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos