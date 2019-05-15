Parents throng International School Fair 2019

The International Schools Fair at Village Market recently showcased the finest education Kenya has to offer.

In its fourth edition, the fair brought together experts from across different international schools and companies in the education sector. Village Market hosts the fair annually to cater to those looking for opportunities in Early Childhood, Elementary School, Middle School, High School and Pre-University.

Among the school presents were St Andrews Turi, Crawford International School, Brookhouse School and SABIS International School.