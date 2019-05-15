SOCIETY

Parents throng International School Fair 2019

Village Market hosts the fair annually to cater to those looking for schooling opportunities

Experts from different schools and companies in the education sector attended.

St Andrews Turi displays the chasis of car made by students using environmentally friendly batteries
Image: Douglas Okiddy

The International Schools Fair at Village Market recently showcased the finest education Kenya has to offer.

In its fourth edition, the fair brought together experts from across different international schools and companies in the education sector. Village Market hosts the fair annually to cater to those looking for opportunities in Early Childhood, Elementary School, Middle School, High School and Pre-University.

Among the school presents were St Andrews Turi, Crawford International School, Brookhouse School and SABIS International School.

Crawford International School MD Jenny Coetzee and teacher Antony Mwangi explain the school programme to a parent
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Brookhouse School head of arts Lindy Nyaseme and head of year prep Helen Bidali
Image: Douglas Okiddy
SABIS International School marketing and sales' Nancy Mwathi chats with a parent
Image: Douglas Okiddy
SABIS International School business director Ayham Aayche shows parents where the school is situated
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
