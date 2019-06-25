BET Awards 2019

BET Award is an annual event that aims at honoring the best in both entertainment and sports.

This year's event held on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in L.A USA was hosted by a renowned actress Regina Hall.

The award show featured some of your favourite stars among them Taraji p. Hension, Tiffany Haddish, Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan.

The show was opened by an epic performance from Cardi B who had the most nominations including Best Female Hiphop artist and Album of the year.

Drake followed with five nods and among them Video of the year, Best Male Hiphop artist and Best collaboration.

Other top nominees were Beyonce, J Cole and Travis Scott.

BET honored Mary J. Blige with the precious Lifetime Achievement Award and Nipsey Hussle received a Posthumous Humanitarian Award.

Tyler Perry a world-renowned producer, scriptwriter, director, author and actor received the Ultimate Icon Award and in his speech he said he looks forward to being an inspiration to many.

During the event the 'Exonerated five' received a standing ovation, sharing a message about the value and importance of truth. The five men, formerly known as the “Central Park Five,” were featured on the recent series on Netflix 'When they see us'

Dj Khalid delivered a fiery performance that had the crowd standing on their feet as they sung 'Weather the Storm,' alongside Meek Mill and Jeremih, who performed "You Stay.”

Best sports woman of the year was awarded to Serena Williams and the Best sports man of the year given to the basketball king Steph Curry.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Travis Scott feat. Drake - 'Sicko Mode'

Best New Artist

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen - 'Blessing Me Again'

Album of the Year

"Invasion of Privacy"

Best Movie

"BlacKkKlansman"

Best Actress

Regina King

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

BET Her

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Ella Mai.

Burna Boy won the Best International Act and her mother received the award on his behalf quoting "Remember you were an African before you became anyone."