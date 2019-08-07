Bamburi attack shows stresses at the Coast

The Coast is very stressed. Historically a lot of its land was alienated. Land shortage is made worse by rapid population growth. Low literacy and pervasive drug use contribute to high unemployment.

Now the decision to clear all freight at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi has hit the Mombasa economy hard.

Tourism is a lifeline but it comes with its own cultural problems.

The Coast is a powder keg. The government has done well in its crackdown on al Shabaab at the Coast but it needs to seriously tackle the underlying economic problems of the region. Otherwise, attacks like Bamburi on Monday will only become more frequent.

