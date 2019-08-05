8 seriously injured as gang attacks Bamburi residents randomly

At least eight people were seriously injured in a Monday night attack by at least 30 youths around Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency.

The gang, suspected to be part of the Wakali Kwanza group, wore reflectors and appeared at Bashir School from the direction of Soweto village.

"They shouted "Takbir!" before they started slashing anyone in their sight," said Juma Said, a boda boda who said he escaped death by a whisker.

Said said his boda boda had developed mechanical issues and was trying to repair it when he saw a large crowd.

"I thought they were people from the mosque until I saw some of them unleashing machetes. I knew I was in trouble and took off leaving my motorbike behind," he said.

Gunshots were heard as police responded to reports of robbery and looting by the gang in Bamburi, Mtopanga and Kadzandani.

Most victims had panga cuts in the head, stomach, hands, neck, legs, and back.

The eight were rushed to Yeshua Medicare, where they received First Aid before four were taken to Coast General Hospital.

Aaron Yegon, a victim, said he was in a pub when he heard a commotion.

"I thought they were people fighting and went out to see what was happening. That is where I came face to face with them," he said.

Businesses shut down as the gang stabbed anyone in sight, paralysing transport on Kisauni Road and new Malindi road.

The gang attacked matatu passengers and attempted to rob them before more police arrived.

The Coast General Hospital chief nurse said three men were admitted with head injuries and fractures.

Another six were treated at a Yeshua Healthcare Clinic in Kisauni.

"We have managed to control the situation and our officers are on the ground," Kisauni subcounty police commander Julius Kiragu said.