China hikes anti-dumping duties on some U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes

China said on Friday it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.

The anti-dumping tax rates applicable to the steel tubes and pipes are set between 57.9% and 147.8% on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

The new tariffs are as much as 10 times the previous rates of 13%-14.1%, which were imposed in 2014 and expired on May 10. The increased steel tariffs come amid the escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute that involves hundred of billions in goods passing between world's two largest economies.

Tariffs on U.S. steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101%, while those on all other U.S. companies are 147.8%, the ministry said.

The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9%, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8%.

The decision to extend and raise the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.