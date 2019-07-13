Close

Trader Joyce Akinyi, Congolese man arrested over drug trafficking

In Summary

• The controversial  trader was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu.

• The two are in police  custody awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

by KEVIN CHERUIOYOT
News
13 July 2019 - 12:34
Controversial trader Joyce Akinyi
Controversial trader Joyce Akinyi
Image: COURTESY

A controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi has been arrested by police officers in Nairobi West for drug trafficking.

Police raided their house on Saturday and nabbed 2 kilograms of heroin.

She was arrested alongside a Congolese man.

 The two are in police  custody awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

In 2015, Akinyi was arrested by anti-narcotics police at Deep West Restaurant in Nairobi over drug trafficking.

More:

Trader Joyce Akinyi remanded over drugs

CONTROVERSIAL businesswoman Joyce Akinyi was remanded yesterday as she awaits being charged with drug trafficking.Akinyi appeared in a Kibera court ...
News
4 years ago

She was later arraigned at Kibra law court where the magistrate ordered that she should be remanded at Muthaiga police station as investigations continue.

The controversial  trader was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu, who was a suspected drug dealer and was deported following President's directive.  

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIOYOT
News
13 July 2019 - 12:34

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    14h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Several dead as gunmen storm Somali hotel
    3h ago Africa

  4. Mountain Bongo: Kenyan-only antelope
    8h ago Big Read

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

Latest Videos