Trader Joyce Akinyi, Congolese man arrested over drug trafficking

A controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi has been arrested by police officers in Nairobi West for drug trafficking.

Police raided their house on Saturday and nabbed 2 kilograms of heroin.

She was arrested alongside a Congolese man.

The two are in police custody awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

In 2015, Akinyi was arrested by anti-narcotics police at Deep West Restaurant in Nairobi over drug trafficking.