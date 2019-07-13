Trader Joyce Akinyi, Congolese man arrested over drug trafficking

• The controversial trader was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu.
A controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi has been arrested by police officers in Nairobi West for drug trafficking.
Police raided their house on Saturday and nabbed 2 kilograms of heroin.
She was arrested alongside a Congolese man.
In 2015, Akinyi was arrested by anti-narcotics police at Deep West Restaurant in Nairobi over drug trafficking.
She was later arraigned at Kibra law court where the magistrate ordered that she should be remanded at Muthaiga police station as investigations continue.
The controversial trader was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu, who was a suspected drug dealer and was deported following President's directive.