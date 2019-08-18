I don't have any problem competing with Raila in 2022-Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he would not have a problem competing with ODM Party leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.

"But I do not have a problem competing with Odinga in 2022. But he must first commit to Kenyans that in case of a defeat, he will gracefully accept the decision of Kenyans,” the Deputy President said.

Speaking during a prayer service in Meru County on Sunday, Ruto, however, said he would not be drawn into the 2022 political race debate, arguing that he was busy ensuring that the Jubilee manifesto and the Big Four agenda are realised.

A section of Jubilee MPs from Mt Kenya in attendance warned that the party would face problems if it does not put its house in order.

They said Jubilee was being duped by Raila after he asked his ODM party to prepare for grassroots elections in preparation for the 2022 race.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi said it was time Jubilee woke up to the fact that other parties were preparing themselves.

“We need to hold party nominations soon. This is because we need a united and formidable contest in 2022,” Linturi said.

Linturi said Raila was cunningly using the Handshake to marshal his party to take over power.

He said there was a danger in the party playing to the tunes of the Opposition, a move he said may ultimately dilute the party’s legacy.