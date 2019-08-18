I don't have any problem competing with Raila in 2022-Ruto

• Ruto said he would not be drawn into the 2022 political race debate, arguing that he was busy ensuring that the Jubilee manifesto and the Big Four agenda are realised.
Deputy President William Ruto has said he would not have a problem competing with ODM Party leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential contest.
"But I do not have a problem competing with Odinga in 2022. But he must first commit to Kenyans that in case of a defeat, he will gracefully accept the decision of Kenyans,” the Deputy President said.
Speaking during a prayer service in Meru County on Sunday, Ruto, however, said he would not be drawn into the 2022 political race debate, arguing that he was busy ensuring that the Jubilee manifesto and the Big Four agenda are realised.
A section of Jubilee MPs from Mt Kenya in attendance warned that the party would face problems if it does not put its house in order.
They said Jubilee was being duped by Raila after he asked his ODM party to prepare for grassroots elections in preparation for the 2022 race.
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi said it was time Jubilee woke up to the fact that other parties were preparing themselves.
“We need to hold party nominations soon. This is because we need a united and formidable contest in 2022,” Linturi said.
Linturi said Raila was cunningly using the Handshake to marshal his party to take over power.
He said there was a danger in the party playing to the tunes of the Opposition, a move he said may ultimately dilute the party’s legacy.
“There are political debts that must be paid by Jubilee; that of uniting the country and transforming the lives of Kenyans,” he said.
Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru said Jubilee should not be used as a platform for political failures to revive their dwindling fortunes.
“We welcomed Odinga into our house as part of a pact to unite Kenyans for the prosperity of the people. However, it appears the Handshake was not a sincere one but a bridge to help him ascend to power in 2022,” she said.
She said it was unfortunate the Handshake had been used for selfish gains.
“From the word go, Odinga’s agenda was to cultivate political mileage and destroy Jubilee. That is why we must put our house in order, and send him to political oblivion in the coming elections,” she said.
The MPs said they were firmly behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto, who they said they will back in 2022.
They said it was time Jubilee readied itself for the 2022 contest.
Those present were Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, Mugambi Rindiki (Buuri), Halima Mucheke (nominated), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia) and Jayne Kihara (Naivasha).
Others were John Muchiri (Manyatta), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East).