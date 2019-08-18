QUESTIONABLE WEALTH

Ruto using harambees to bribe the church - Raila

In Summary

• He wondered how the DP could be earning Sh1 million per month and ends up contributing hundreds of millions every month to the various churches.

• The opposition chief added that this was among several other key issues that prompted the establishment of BBI to cushion the public from wanton corruption by a clique of those in authority.

by BY ERIC OLOO
News
18 August 2019 - 11:15
ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks during the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival, Tobong'u Lore on August 15, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has once again taken a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto over his several church Harambees saying the DP coerces his way to the church.

 

Raila claimed that Ruto uses stolen money to coerce and “bribe” some churches for him to be invited there to advance his political mission.

“He asks the church to invite him by using the same money that he gives those churches for Harambees and not that the church invites him willingly,” the ODM party leader said.

 

Raila was speaking on Saturday during the burial of Eva Donde, mother to former Gem MP Joe Donde in Gem constituency.

The ODM leader singled an incident where Ruto purchased state of the art car for one of the church leaders as his contribution saying those were part of the proceeds from stolen public funds.

He wondered how the DP could be earning Sh1 million per month and ends up contributing hundreds of millions every month to the various churches.

The opposition chief added that this was among several other key issues that prompted the establishment of BBI to cushion the public from wanton corruption by a clique of those in authority.

Gem MP, Elisha Odhiambo echoed Raila’s sentiments saying that it is in the public domain that the DP champions corruption.

“Kenyans know who you are, the wealth you have acquired,” Odhiambo said before he asked Ruto to relinquish what belongs to the taxpayers.

The event was graced by  Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and his Deputy James Okumbe.

 

Others were Siaya Senator James Orengo, MPs Sam Atandi(Alego/Usonga), Gideon Ochanda(Bondo), Opiyo Wandayi(Ugunja), Otiende Amolo(Rarieda) and Christine Ombaka(Siaya woman MP).

The leaders all echoed Raila’sentiments saying the BBI report will abolish avenues for siphoning public funds.

Latest Videos