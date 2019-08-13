Cops raid Punjani's imposing Mombasa home

Police raided the home of Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani in the war on drugs.

Plainclothes and GSU officers camped at the posh home in Nyali where they deployed sniffer dogs to search the extensive residence on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

"We believe this house has been used to sell drugs," Mombasa police commander Johnstone Ipara said.

Punjani is a close associate of brothers Baktash Akasha and Ibrahim convicted in New York for running a drugs network in East Africa, Afghanistan, Europe and United States.

He is was not in the house during the raid. Reports say he is unwell and receiving treatment in India.

On Monday police confiscated 147 rolls of bhang and arrested seven people in connection with the narcotics. Five other people were arrested with 42 sachets of heroine and two with 'bugizi' tablets.

The arrests happened in Kisauni. Likoni MCA Ahmed Salama was arrested by anti-narcotics police over links with the drugs trade in the area.

"If Kenyans say you deal with drugs you have a responsibility to answer to the allegations," Ipara said during a press briefing.

The raids came hours after Interior CS Fred Matiangi said the war on drugs will be ruthless.