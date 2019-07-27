Raila tells off DP Ruto allies for defending Arror and Kimwarer suspects

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has asked leaders to stop politicizing the war on graft and defending suspects.

He said the suspects linked to the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal had been charged in courts where they should defend themselves.

"We should let the courts handle the cases and the truth will come out. Those found guilty will pay for their sins", said Odinga.

Raila was speaking on Saturday in Marakwet during the burial of Johnstonne Kadenge who was an ODM official in the area.

He said a thief is a thief and should not be defended by anyone on the basis of his or her tribe.

ODM leader however insisted that the dams money amounting to sh 21 Billion had been stolen by a few individuals thus denying development including water to the people in Kerio Valley.

"The dams were to help provide water to residents but that could not be achieved because the money went to pockets of individuals", said Odinga.

He told off the DP for claiming that only sh 7 Billion had been paid as if such amount of money was nothing.

Raila at the same time said the Building Bridges Initiative team was about to complete it's work and would present it's report to determine if constitutional changes would be required or not.

He dismissed Ekuro Aukot's Punguza Mzigo initiative saying it should be ignored because it does not represent views collected from Kenyans.

Area governo Alex Tolgos supported government action on the Arror and Kimwarer dams saying the scandal had caused residents to miss out on development.

He said the money stolen must be recovered from the suspects so that it's used to develop the dams.

"We hear the money is hidden in some houses and it should recovered even if it's from our own people", said Tolgos.

He said those accused of engaging in corruption should carry their own cross instead of seeking refuge in their tribes.