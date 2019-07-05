Close

NATIONWIDE POLITICAL TENSION

Ruto’s, Raila’s claim to have the nation’s interest hypothetical

DP Ruto referred to Raila as the 'Lord of poverty' while Raila called him the 'High Priest of corruption'

In Summary

• Every move Raila makes is viewed with scepticism from the Ruto camp, and every step Ruto makes is treated as an attention-seeking political stunt. 

• They both claim to support Uhuru's Big Four agenda in which neither church donations nor a referendum is mentioned. 

by Joab Apollo
Star Blogs
05 July 2019 - 06:00
ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto
AT EACH OTHERS' NECKS: ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto
Image: FILE

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have perfected the art of going for each other’s jugular, an animosity that dates back to the Grand Coalition days when Ruto accused Raila of orchestrating the eviction of his Kalenjin community from the Mau Forest.

While Ruto refers to Raila as the ‘Lord of Poverty’, Raila has dismissed him as the ‘High Priest of Corruption’, creating a wedge between their supporters and putting the nation in a constant mood of political tension at a time resources should be pulled towards achieving the much-touted Big Four agenda.

Every move Raila makes is viewed with scepticism from the Ruto camp, and every step Ruto makes is treated as an attention-seeking political stunt. One does not need a degree in rocket science to understand that church harambees spearheaded by Ruto and the Raila’s referendum push do not add any food on the table of millions of Kenyans.

The Ruto-Raila feud should be a case study on how not to develop Kenya. They have proven to be two sides of a coin and are hypocritical when they say they are for the national good. Past trends point to a duo cringing at the sight of any challenger to their stranglehold on their political backyards. The Big Four agenda, which they both claim to support President Uhuru Kenyatta on, have nothing to do with harambees or a referendum.

Are they rocking the President’s boat or is the President part of their political machinations? If they are rocking his boat, then it is high time they threw in the towel and left Uhuru with people who have the interest of the nation. And if the president is part of these machinations, then Kenya’s economic turnaround will remain a wild goose chase.

 

@ApolloJoab 

MORE:

Ruto to Raila: I'll ensure you have no space in Kenya

DP Ruto says Raila is the lord of poverty.
News
3 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Joab Apollo
Star Blogs
05 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Ngong eco-lodge is disastrous swindle
    1d ago Leader

  2. Ruto’s, Raila’s claim to have the nation’s interest ...
    5h ago Star Blogs

  3. Public Service Commission should set ethnic guidelines
    5h ago Leader

  4. There are no sure bets, just money lost taking chances
    7h ago Star Blogs

  5. MCAs: Merchants of devolved corruption
    7h ago Columnists

Latest Videos