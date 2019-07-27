Arrest warrant for witness in murder of MP Thuo

The High Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for witness for failing to testify in the former MP George Thuo murder case.

Six people are accused of murdering former Juja MP George Thuo by poisoning him.

Thuo is said to have been poisoned while having a drink at Porkies Bar in Thika in November 2013.

Justice Roselyn Korir issued the arrest order following an application by the prosecution that witness John Muturi was not present in court.

The prosecutor said Muturi was bonded to attend court to give his testimony in the case but instead he sent a text message, saying he could not make it but gave no reasons.

He told the court that another witness Wilson Kirui, a former police superintendent failed to attend court but he sent text message, saying he rushed to Eldoret to attend to a sick mother in law.

Okeyo applied for an arrest warrant for Muturi since he could not explain why he failed to attend court when he was required.

At this point, Okeyo applied for an adjournment, saying has taken a personal undertaking to ensure all witnesses are in court during the next hearing.

Defence lawyers Dr John Khaminwa and Cliff Ombeta did not oppose prosecution request for adjournment but urged the court to make this the last adjournment.

However, justice Korir allowed the prosecution application and ordered the case to be heard during vacation on September 3,4 and 5 without further delay.

The six accused persons,Club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, DJs Andrew Karanja Wainaina and Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Ms Esther Ndinda Mulinge, a waiter, and a patron Ruth Watahi Irungu alias Atlanta have denied poisoning the former government Chief Whip at Porkies bar in Thika Town on November 17 2013.

(Edited by V. Graham)