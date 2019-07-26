Report shows ex-Juja MP Thuo was poisoned

A witness on Thursday produced a postmortem report in court showing that former Juja MP George Thuo was poisoned.

Andrew Kanyi Gachii, a consultant pathologist and forensic specialist, told judge Roselyn Korir t the cause of Thuo's death was haemorrhagic gastroenteritis due to poisoning.

He told the court he participated in the joint postmortem on Thuo's body on behalf of the family with government pathologist Peter Ndegwa.

Led in his evidence in chief by senior state counsel Charles Okeyo, Gachii told the court he prepared his first separate report indicating that there was possibility of poisoning.

He said he waited until he received another postmortem report from South Africa and concluded Thuo was poisoned.

Another report by a toxicologist showed Thuo was poisoned while having a drink at a Thika nightclub. The report admitted as evidence.

The defence had objected to its admissibility on grounds that it may be inconclusive, lacking credibility and that it may not “assist the (trial)court to arrive at any conclusion.”

However, judge Korir upheld a counter argument by then prosecutor Alloys Kemo that the report was prepared by an expert whose evidence is admissible in law.

Wandera Bideru, a retired government chemist, had testified that he found traces of a deadly pesticide in samples he analysed and on clothes the deceased wore on the day he collapsed at Porkies bar in the company of his friends who are charged with his murder.

Club owner Paul Wainaina Boiyo alias Sheki, Thuo’s aide Christopher Lumbazio Andika alias Lumba, DJs Andrew Karanja Wainaina and Samuel Kuria Ngugi alias Visi, Esther Ndinda Mulinge, a waiter, and a patron Ruth Watahi Irungu alias Atlanta have denied poisoning the former government Chief Whip at Porkies bar in Thika Town on November 17, 2013.