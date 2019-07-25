Uhuru: New Kiambu industrial park will end poverty

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hailed the opening of the Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru, Kiambu county, saying it will help end poverty and unemployment, especially among the youth.

The Sh20 billion park is on 80 acres.

"Expansion of the manufacturing holds key to realisation of growth,especially for the youth," Uhuru said.

He said the government will not buy ICT equipment from abroad when there are companies in Kenya which can do the same.

Bidco has engaged 35,000 farmers to provide soya and other products at the industrial park.

He has assured businesses of an improvement of the business climate.

Uhuru also pledged to heed ODM leader Raila Odinga's advice on increasing outbound cargo transported on the SGR.

"We will see what to do to increase outbound cargo on SGR," he said.

Uhuru said the focus is on implementing a business friendly environment.

Uhuru said he has an open door policy towards the business community.

He also said that the time for politicking is gone.

"Sio kila wakati ni wakati wa siasa (not every time is politics time," Uhuru said.