Five arrested in Kisumu for being in the country illegally

Police in Kisumu are detaining five foreigners for being in the country illegally.

County police boss Benson Maweu said the suspects, who were arrested on Friday, will be taken to court today.

Two are Ukrainian nationals, two Moldovans and one Russian. They are being held at Kisumu Central police station.

“We are working closely with the immigration officers to arraign them in court,” Maweu told the Star on phone.

He dismissed the bribery claims by the foreigners. Western Kenya Immigration officer Maurice Anyanda said the foreigners had invalid documents.

“They have violated their terms of passes making them be in the country illegally,” Anyanda said.

He further denied bribery allegations by the suspects. The suspects had alleged that the immigration officers demanded Sh500,000 from each of them.

The suspects denied immigration officers’ claims that they were working in the country, claiming that they were 'just visiting'.

Last week, more than 20 foreigners were arrested following a crackdown on illegal aliens.

Anyanda said some were taken to court while others are still under investigations.

The suspects were from different nationalities such as Ukraine, Russia, Congo, Uganda and Rwanda among others.

They allegedly lacked credentials allowing them to stay or conduct any business in the country.