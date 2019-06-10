Five grilled over murder of Homa Bay CEC nominee Opar

• Police in Homa Bay are interrogating five people in connection with murder of the county executive member nominee for roads Donny Opar.
Police are interrogating five people in connection with the murder of Homa Bay Roads county executive member nominee Donny Opar.
Homa Bay county police commander Esther Seroney said the five are being questioned to get information on who the killers are.
"We are questioning five people who interacted with Opar in one way or the other. We expect them to divulge information which will enable us get important leads to catch the culprits," Seroney said.
The police commander, who spoke to journalists yesterday, said officers are on the ground conducting investigations.
She urged the public to be free with the police and share information regarding the death of the county cabinet nominee. Seroney told residents the information given to the police will be treated with confidentiality to ensure that the bereaved family gets justice.
"Homa Bay residents should not fear. We’re ready to receive any relevant information regarding the murder incident. Such information will be treated with due confidentiality,” she said.
Opar was shot dead by three armed gunmen at his petrol station in Kendu Bay town at night. He was shot at a time he was compiling records of cash generated from sales of petrol on that day.
The nominee sustained two bullet injuries on the abdomen and he died on the spot.
Homa Bay Bunge la Wenye Nchi co-ordinator Okano Nyasanga called for speedy investigations into the matter.
“I call on the investigating agencies to probe the matter and take action against the culprits,” Orata said.
MPs Lillian Gogo (Rangwe) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Representative) said it was immoral and illegal to murder an innocent citizen. They said murder is not a solution of solving differences.
“Homa Bay residents normally live peacefully and criminals should keep off the county,” Gogo said.
Opar was approved by the county assembly for the cabinet position in early April.
However, he has been waiting for his swearing-in ceremony which was to be presided over by Governor Cyprian Awiti, who has been away from the county on medical grounds.