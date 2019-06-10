Five grilled over murder of Homa Bay CEC nominee Opar

Police are interrogating five people in connection with the murder of Homa Bay Roads county executive member nominee Donny Opar.

They include the people who were seen with Opar during his last moments before his death on Friday night.

Homa Bay county police commander Esther Seroney said the five are being questioned to get information on who the killers are.

"We are questioning five people who interacted with Opar in one way or the other. We expect them to divulge information which will enable us get important leads to catch the culprits," Seroney said.

The police commander, who spoke to journalists yesterday, said officers are on the ground conducting investigations.

She urged the public to be free with the police and share information regarding the death of the county cabinet nominee. Seroney told residents the information given to the police will be treated with confidentiality to ensure that the bereaved family gets justice.