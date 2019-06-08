Cops launch manhunt for gang who shot dead county official

Police in Homa Bay have launched investigations into the death of the executive member for roads nominee Dony Opar.

The county police commander Esther Seroney said they have sent a team of detectives to the scene over the matter.

“Officers are at the scene to investigate the matter as we pursue the suspects,” Seroney said.

Opar was shot dead by unknown people at his Opar petrol station Opar in Kendu Bay town on Friday night.

The incident happened around 10 pm.

The assailants took away an unknown amount of money from him and other personal items including a laptop and mobile phone.

He died on the spot after his body was sprayed with bullets.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers armed with an AK 47 guns shot in the air to scare away people who were at the station before they shot Opar on the head.

The assailants escaped in a saloon car they had parked near the petrol station.

Opar is said to have gone to the station to pick the money from the day's transactions.

Karabondi location chief Isack Opar said the assailants had purposely targeted the county cabinet nominee.

“They assailant went straight and shot him after scaring others away,” he said.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti had nominated Opar and the county assembly approved him to take up the roads docket.

His swearing-in was to take place once Awiti returns to the county.

The governor is abroad on medical leave.

Deputy governor Hamilton Orata, MPs Lillian Gogo (Rangwe), Gladys Wanga (woman representative) sent their message of condolences.

Orata said they have lost a nominee who had promised to inject teamwork into the administration.

“Opar was going to run a docket which would determine the kind of legacy Homa Bay government would leave behind,” Orata said.

Gogo said they had known Opar as a dedicate man.

“I learnt the death with great shock. Opar is a kind of leader who is always committed to work,” Gogo said.