[PHOTOS] Madaraka Day celebrations held in Narok

Kenyans turned up on Saturday for the 56th Madaraka celebrations at Narok stadium.

They started streaming at the stadium early.

About 20,000 people are expected at the stadium.

Those unable to access the stadium will have to follow the proceedings from the big screen mounted outside the stadium.

Kenyans streamed in from Narok, Kajiado, Samburu, Bomet and Ilchamus regions.

John Kilerai, a resident of Ewaso Nyiro , said that he arrived in Narok town at 2am.

The president is expected to be at the stadium shortly before 10am.

All roads leading to Narok town have been closed until the event ends.