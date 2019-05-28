Narok ready for Madaraka Day celebrations, says Kibicho

Preparations for the Madaraka Day celebrations to be held at Narok stadium on Saturday are complete, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has said.

The contractors worked day and night on the stadium for a month to ensure all was set for the day.

Kibicho spoke to journalists after inspecting the stadium and the presidential dais.

“All is now set for Madaraka Day celebrations and everybody is welcome to celebrate our country’s Independence,” he said.

The PS said a portable bridge built by Kenya Defence Forces to help residents during floods will be reinforced and remain in the town following consultation with the county government.

“We have agreed that the infrastructure [bridge] is important for the county. As a government, we will talk so that we leave that bridge intact and see how we make up for the materials that were used which were meant to be portable,” he said.

The bridge cuts across Enkare Narok River and connects Narok town to Total estate through the Narok stadium.

It is a huge relief to the town dwellers who have had to wait for long hours to cross the swollen river during flash floods.

The three main highways, Narok – Bomet, Narok – Nakuru and Narok – Nairobi are being expanded to ease traffic on Madaraka Day.

“We want to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on all roads around the town so that business can continue as usual. So far everything is moving smoothly as planned,” he said.

Five additional entrances have been constructed around the stadium to complement the current two.

Over 20,000 people are expected to take part in the national celebrations.

The PS was accompanied by Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu, his Defence counterpart Saitoti Torome, Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo and Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta.

Kenta said that the celebrations have brought multiple blessings to Narok residents.

“We are doubly honoured because we have seen tremendous development in Narok town. Some other counties will take up to 40 years before the celebrations are held in their counties,” Kenta said.