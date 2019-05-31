Safaricom gives customers Madaraka Day talk time treat

Safaricom subscribers will this weekend enjoy ab talk-time offer worth Sh20 bob.

The Firms' Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge on Friday said the offer is in line with the country's commemoration of 56 years of independence.

Mulinge in a press release said the offer dubbed Super Sunday will be enjoyed on June 2.

She said customers will dial *444*0# to purchase Sh56 worth of airtime for Sh20 through voucher top up or Mpesa.

"The Madaraka weekend offer will enable customers use the airtime bundle for both on-net,off-net and out of bundle browsing," Mulinge said.

She said the purchase will be done once and the airtime to expire at midnight the same day.

This comes a few days after the firm launched Tunukiwa Dabo Dabo offer which customers can access by dialing *444*0# and which lasts through July.

“We are delighted to celebrate with our customers as Kenya marks 56 years of independence with an offer that enables them to talk more with friends and family during this occasion," she said.

According to her, the offer also seeks to acknowledge their customers for their support through the years.

"The offer will be available to all over 30 million customers. We aim to bring even better offers as we continue with this relationship,”she said.