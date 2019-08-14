Why I sent revenue officers home - Oparanya

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has said he ordered all revenue clerks to go on compulsory leave because they colluded with traders who did not pay taxes.

He said yesterday some of them had fake receipt books and single business permits which they used to charge traders money that they never remitted to the county accounts.

All the 143 revenue clerks from 12 subcounties were on Monday last week ordered to go on a 60-day forced leave. They were replaced by 400 community administrators.

"I asked them to step aside so that we can know whether they are the problem or not. When they come back they will have a lot of questions to answer. We want to know why revenue increased when they were away," he said.

The county government launched a cashless revenue collection system two months ago to enhance revenue collection. Oparanya launched the new system to seal corruption loopholes. However, the system is facing internal resistance from some county officials.

In an interview with the Star, some workers said the system is malfunctioning, making it difficult to collect revenue effectively.

Oparanya said county officials and the police will this month inspect all business premises and catch traders with fake business permits.

"Those who will be found with fake licenses should lead us to whoever gave them the documents. If you know you are one of them, go and pick the right permits and pay before we come for you," he said.

Oparanya said Kakamega is capable of raising its revenue collection from Sh890 million to Sh3 billion.