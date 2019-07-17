Close

DOMESTIC ROW

Nambale police nab man accused of biting wife's lip, ear

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
17 July 2019 - 06:00
Jackline Kerubo, 39, whose lip and ear were allegedly bitten off by her husband
Image: JANE CHEROTICH.

Police in Nambale, Busia, are holding a man who allegedly bit off his wife's lower lip and left ear in a domestic row.

Acting on a tip-off, the security agencies on Tuesday ambushed Pascal Omusolo in a sugarcane plantation in Tanga Kona, where he is a casual labourer.

Nambale police boss Robert Ndambiri said the suspect will be arraigned in a Busia court on Wednesday.

Jackline Kerubo, 39, said the family wrangles started on Thursday when she offered to give a neighbour vegetables from their farm. Her husband did not support the action.

Kerubo, who has been married for 21 years, said she is fearing for her life and those of her children.

The mother of six said her husband seriously beat her before a neighbour intervened.

She sought treatment at Nambale Subcounty Hospital.

Speaking to journalists at Nambale police station after reporting the matter on Monday, Kerubo said the man pounced on her while in the kitchen. He hit her in the head before biting off her lip and ear.

Area chief Maryline Oundoh urged couples to seek counselling in case of a dispute.

 

 

