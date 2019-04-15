GIRLS SHINE

Busia students make it to EA athletics meet

Event takes place in August

In Summary

• Delisha Atyang and Desta Wafula book tickets to Arusha

• Busia fails to produce any male student for  East African championships

Desta Wafula (right) after receiving he silver medal in long jump in Mombasa
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

Two students will represent Busia county at this year’s East African secondary schools athletics championships in Arusha, Tanzania, in August.

Delisha Atyang from Achiya Echakara Secondary School booked a ticket after finishing second in the 200m race in 26.1 seconds behind Beatrice Odero from Kowuor Secondary School in 25.8 seconds.

Atyang will be joined by Desta Wafula from Canon Awuor Secondary Nambale who finished second in long jump. The event was won by Antoneela Juma from Kwathanze Secondary School.

Despite failing to secure a place for the EA games,  Cynthia Isapu from St Monica Chakol Girls High School finished fourth in Javelin with a throw of 40.0m while Maryline  Nabwire from  Kingandole took eighth position in  shot put .

Busia failed to produce any male student for the   East African championships.  Leonox Bahati from Kolanya Boys High took eighth position in 200m to make him the only male athlete from the county to finish among the top eight. The annual championships ended in Mombasa on Saturday.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
15 April 2019 - 00:00

