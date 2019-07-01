Suicide cases worry CS Matiang'i

Interior CS Fred Mating’i on Saturday raised concern over the high number of suicides in the country.

Matiang’i attributed the high number to shrinking land sizes and high population in various regions.

He said that Kisii and Nyamira counties have recorded high number of such cases in the recent past.

Speaking at Nyagisenda SDA Church in Kitutu Chache North Constituency during a fundraiser, the CS said there is urgent need for mitigation to curb the vice.

“I am really concerned about the high number of cases in the country, Kisii and Nyamira counties not excluded,” Matiang’i said.

“Some of the cases which have been recorded are as a result land disputes among others."

The CS was accompanied by Governor James Ongwae, his Deputy Joash Maangi, MPs Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache South), and Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South).

Matiang’i’s concern came after Ongwae said that shrinking land sizes versus the growing population contributed to the cases.

“Our population is growing at the highest rate thus resulting to pressure on the available land,” Ongwae said.

The CS said that the youth are among the most affected, citing Kisii, Kakamega and Kiambu as some of the regions that record many cases.

He called for mediation and dialogue in solving issues, saying that taking lives will not solve the problems, but add more.

“I am urging our people to embrace mediation and dialogue to avoid such cases. Taking own lives will not help solve anything,” the CS said.

Touching on gambling and betting business, Matiang’i said that the fight against such activities will be intensified across the country because the same has ruined many families.

He said gambling firms will soon be deregistered, saying many youths have devoted their time to the same instead of engaging in serious activities.

Those operating gambling business, Matiang’i said, will close them down in the coming few days adding that government will not renew many of their licences.

“We cannot allow a situation where gambling firms wreck the livelihoods of Kenyan population at the expense of capitalism,” he said.

Governor Ongwae urged the youth, who depend on gambling firms, to shun the games and in activities which will not ruin their future lives.

“Gambling is indeed a problem in this country that why we need to support the CS in the fight," Ongwae said.