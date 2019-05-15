Nairobi county to spend Sh1. 2m to upgrade Embakasi health centre

Nairobi county will spend Sh1.2 million to renovate Embakasi Health Centre.

This comes after videos and pictures of the health facility were shared on social media on Thursday last week, exposing the pathetic state of the facility.

Patients had to wade through the flooded floors to seek medical services and their files were seen floating.

County Health chief officer Washington Makodingo said renovation has started.

"The cost of renovation is quite significant because we need to renovate the roof. We will start with the roofing and fix the tiles though original construction of this roof did not meet the standard," he said.

Appearing before the County Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday, Makodingo said he visited the facility last week and was accompanied by an engineer from public works , who did an assessment.

"I reached out to the CEC for Finance and he granted us Sh1.2 million which will be accessed from the emergency funds kitty since this is a serious matter," he said.

Embakasi Health Centre is a Level 3 hospital managed by the Nairobi county government.

The centre is made up of two blocks; the maternity wing and another structure.

Heavy rains that pounded the city last week left massive destruction to some of the hospital files and equipment.