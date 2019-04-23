Red Cross volunteer hacked to death in Lamu

A Kenya Red Cross volunteer was on Monday evening hacked to death by unknown assailants in Mbwajumwali village, Lamu East.

Amina Bakari,30, was attacked using a panga as she closed her shop in the village at around 11 pm.

She was a peer educator working with the Red Cross.

While confirming the attack on Tuesday morning, Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said investigations had already been launched to arrest the killers and establish the motive of the gruesome murder.

“It’s too early to comment on the motive of the killing and that’s why we are already investigating. All we know is that she was attacked by unknown people as she closed her shop,” said Kanyiri.

Her body was discovered by neighbours who rushed her to the Mbwajumwali dispensary close by where she was pronounced dead.

Kenya Red Cross Society Lamu coordinator Kauthar Alwy said the organisation was saddened by the brutal killing of one of their own.