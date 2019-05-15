Kieleweke members are hypocrites, says MP Gitau

• Gitau said the group has been accusing leaders who support Deputy President William Ruto of playing politics instead of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver on his development agenda.
Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau on Tuesday hit out at the Kieleweke political group, saying its members were hypocrites who mean no good for the country.
She said the group has been accusing leaders who support Deputy President William Ruto of playing politics instead of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver on his development agenda.
But it is the Kieleweke group that is the champion of dirty politics. They flock to churches every Sunday to propagate their divisive politics in which they refer to Ruto as a thief, she said.
“When we say we support the President and his deputy, they accuse us of playing politics. But when they go abusing others calling them thieves, that is the gospel," Gitau said.
The legislator spoke at her office in Ol Kalou town during the issuance of bursary cheques worth Sh2 million for orphans.
She also issued cheques worth Sh1.9million to widows and people living with disability for table banking and development projects. The projects and bursaries are sponsored by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.
Gitau is among Mt Kenya MPs who have vowed to stick with Ruto and support his 2022 bid to succeed Uhuru.
She said those behind Ruto are true supporters of the President because they are the one seriously championing the implementation of national government projects on the ground.
“Nobody can claim to be a truer supporter of President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta than Faith Wairimu Gitau. The money I'm spending on bursary and projects for the less fortunate came from the national government. Uhuru gave me the money to represent him here," Gitau said.
She hit out at nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Nyeri Town's Ngunjiri who are the face of the Kieleweke team. "People should stick to their constituencies and those who do not have constituencies to sleep at home."
She said most of those in the Kieleweke team have no money to implement projects because they were nominated to Parliament.
"Even the President cannot give them money for projects so they are finding relevance in preaching hate politics and propaganda," she said.
"There is no way such people can come from wherever in Nairobi to Nyandarua to lecture me on how I am not supporting the President.”
She said the Jubilee Party was stable and will achieve its political and development objectives.
Gitau said God has already sealed the fate of 2022 elections. She said those opposing Ruto have no chance to lead the nation because God "has anointed the leaders."
“They should tell us what Ruto has stolen. They should as well report to the relevant government agencies for requisite action to be taken. For now, we know only Uhuru and Ruto have been anointed to lead," she said.
