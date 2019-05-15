Kieleweke members are hypocrites, says MP Gitau

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau on Tuesday hit out at the Kieleweke political group, saying its members were hypocrites who mean no good for the country.

She said the group has been accusing leaders who support Deputy President William Ruto of playing politics instead of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver on his development agenda.

But it is the Kieleweke group that is the champion of dirty politics. They flock to churches every Sunday to propagate their divisive politics in which they refer to Ruto as a thief, she said.

“When we say we support the President and his deputy, they accuse us of playing politics. But when they go abusing others calling them thieves, that is the gospel," Gitau said.