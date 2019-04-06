Nyoro says public misled about graft bill

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has again denied that his Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Bill seeks to radically limit the powers of the DPP and DCI to handle graft cases.

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have said the DPP and DCI are targeting his allies to scuttle his own State House bid.

However, Nyoro's draft bill — which was not formally submitted to Parliament — did contain provisions barring the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions from handling corruption cases.

They would only handle non-graft crimes and let the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission handle corruption.

That provision created such an uproar from so many quarters, including protests from the DPP and ODM boss Raila Odinga, that the draft was watered down and the offending parts deleted.

The published bill formally introduced in Parliament deleted the offending section, an amendment to Article 157 giving the DPP powers to undertake criminal proceedings against anyone.

Instead, it only stiffens the penalties for corruption. It provides that anyone convicted of graft is fined not more than Sh1 million, imprisoned for no more than 10 years, or both.

Nyoro was correct on Thursday when in Parliament he said his bill only strengthens penalties for corruption. He denounced the media and those who criticised the draft bill.

He and Speaker Justin Muturi demanded apologies from the media for misleading the public about the bill.

“Clearly it is because they wanted to put me against the public for their own political reasons,” Nyoro said.said.