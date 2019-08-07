Diageo to go green across East Africa

Global brewer Diageo plans to invest Sh22 billion in various environmental projects in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The firm that runs East Africa Breweries aims at cutting carbon emissions and addressing climate change.

The investment is part of a larger Sh 23.5 billion pan-African investment across seven markets in the continent.

The firm in a statement said the capital investment is expected to deliver new solar energy, biomass power and water recovery processes.

This includes switching to renewable energy at three breweries in Kenya and Uganda, new biomass boilers to replace heavy fuel oil using sustainable fuel alternatives such as wood chip, bamboo and rice husks to create steam power for the breweries, and reducing carbon emissions by 42,000 tonnes a year.

The investment will also help create over 900 direct and indirect jobs throughout the supply chain particularly with local farmers providing the biomass fuel.