Close

SOCCER

Arsenal's Koscielny refuses to join pre-season tour - club

In Summary

• Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to the United States, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

• Club says disappointed with Laurent's actions, which are against their clear instructions.

by REUTERS Reuters
Football
11 July 2019 - 15:12
Arsenal defender and captain Laurent Koscielny
Arsenal defender and captain Laurent Koscielny
Image: COURTESY

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to the United States, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old French centre back has one more year on his contract and British media reported that Ligue 1 clubs Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais were interested in signing him.

"Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the U.S. for our pre-season tour," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Koscielny, who joined Arsenal from French side Lorient in 2010, has made over 350 appearances for the London club.

Arsenal are set to play Colorado Rapids, who are also owned by the club's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, on Monday before facing Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Football
11 July 2019 - 15:12

Most Popular

  1. Gunners offered Real striker Mariano as Emery looks to ...
    17h ago Football

  2. Black Stars captain takes responsibility for team’s failure
    17h ago Football

  3. Ghanaian giants raid Sharks for Ugandan forward
    6h ago Football

  4. Kenya supports suspension on doping Kenyan athletes
    4h ago Athletics

  5. K’Ogalo beat AS port of Djibouti
    17h ago Football

Latest Videos