St. Anthony, Itigo win football titles as Cheptil, Lelmokwo shine in volleyball

St. Anthony’s High School Kitale and Itigo Girls were yesterday crowned champions in their respective disciplines as curtains came down on the Rift Valley Secondary School Games yesterday at Baringo High School grounds.

With 14 counties competing for a single slot in each discipline ahead of the national championships set for Kisumu next month, St Anthony and Itigo won the Under-20 soccer titles to represent the larger region at the championships that will serve as a qualifier for the East Africa Secondary Schools games.

The Kitale-based school came from a goal down to edge out newcomers Chesewew from Elgeyo Marakwet 4-1 in boys’ finals match. Kitale captain Titus Kapchanga said he wants to leave the school at the end of this year with the regional title after missing out last year.

“I want to sit for my KCSE with both national and East Africa Cup under my belt. That will be history in making after failing to win the regional title for long,” said Kapchanga, a Form4 student at St Anthony.

Team coach Peter Mayoyo said they had an easy game compared to the semifinals when they played against Laiser Hills Academy.

“In my opinion, this was an easy match. Laiser Hill gave us a hard time but today we managed the game well and triumphed,” said Mayoyo.

Peter Chepkwony gave Chesewew the lead in the 10th minute but the celebration did not last as Jacob Onyango, who has been scoring in every match, levelled five minutes later. Elly Saenyi added the second into the break with Kitale leading 2-1.

On resumption, captain Titus Kapchanga was on target in the 64th minute before David Leon wrapped up the rout in the 83rd minute for a 4-1 win.

Itigo left it late to whip newcomers Gatero 3-0 in the final of the girls' Under-19 final. After a sloppy first half, Martha Karani broke the deadlock in the 40th minute before Valentine Cherop doubled the lead ten minutes later. Captain Mercy Jerop, led by example, scoring the third to seal their victory.

Itigo head coach Hinox Kitam said the final and semifinals were the easiest matches they have played in the tournament. “At the semifinal, we edged out Yemit 6-0 and today we beat Gatero 3-0. These are the easiest games after we eliminated Tartar. We are returning to the nationals to for the title, nothing less,” said Kitam.

Wiyeta Girls returned to the national championships again after winning the 2017 Under-16 national title.

The Trans Nzoia team beat newcomers Water Falls 2-0 in the final, thanks to goals from Edna Nasipwondi and Amida Jamila.

The win was a consolation for their seniors who lost in the semifinal against Gatero on Thursday. Head coach Edgar Manyara said his focus is to win their title back.

“We failed to defend our title last year but this time, we have prepared well. The girls are mentally stable and ready for the challenge,” said Manyara.

In boys' Under-16, Trans Nzoia’s Goseta beat Moi Sirgoi from Nandi in spot kicks following a one-all draw in regulation and extra time.

Former national volleyball champions Cheptil and Lelmokwo will represent Rift valley region at the nationals after edging out Kesegon and Kaptebee in girls and boys categories respectively.

Cheptil came from a set down to beat Trans Nzoia champions Kesegon 3-1 (20-25 25-18, 25-19 and 25-22 in girls' volleyball final.

“We came here to win and we have done it. What remains is to win the national title,” said Cheptil coach Stephen Mutai.

In the boys’ category, Lelmokwo beat Uasin Gishu’s Kaptebee in straight sets of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-14 to earn the nationals slot.

Cheptil also won the netball title following their 49-33 win over Trans Nzoia’s Mubere High School.