Barcelona would be a better fit, says Eto’o

Samuel Eto’o has urged Liverpool’s star man Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona if given the chance, according to the BBC.

Real Madrid have been looking at the forward, however, Eto’o said that ‘Barcelona would be a better fit.

“Real gave me the opportunity to leave Africa but I know Barcelona’s style and I think it would be better for him.”

Eto’o spent five years at Barcelona, and actually spent time at Real Madrid too, but was on loan for much of his stay in his early career.

He also went to Italy and Russia before joining the Premier League for a couple of years. Now the 38-year-old plays for Qatar SC.

The former Chelsea man, who was at the dramatic Women’s World Cup game between England and Cameroon on Sunday, believes Salah could become one of the best players in the world.

“If he has the chance to play in the best league of the world, which is the Spanish one, he has to sign for Barcelona. Mo has everything to be one of the best players in the world.”

Mohamed Salah is currently on international duty with Egypt in the African Cup of Nations. They won their first game against Zimbabwe 1-0, and face DR Congo tomorrow, followed by Uganda on Sunday.