Close

Sergio Ramos is preparing to marry

Ramos snubs Ronaldo as Real captain invites Beckham, Pique to his wedding

The couple have booked AC/DC to perform at the party following the ceremony.

In Summary

• Ramos is preparing to marry television presenter Pilar Rubio at the famous Seville cathedral today.

• Ronaldo’s absence is reported to stem from a fall-out between the two players after he left the club last summer to join Juventus. 

by MADRID
Football
15 June 2019 - 00:00
Sergio Ramos is preparing to marry television presenter Pilar Rubio (R) in Seville this weekend
Sergio Ramos is preparing to marry television presenter Pilar Rubio (R) in Seville this weekend
Image: COURTESY

Sergio Ramos is set to have a star-studded guest list for his wedding this weekend but the Real Madrid captain has not invited former team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Ramos is preparing to marry television presenter Pilar Rubio at the famous Seville cathedral today. David Beckham and wife Victoria are reported to be attending, as is Barcelona rival Gerard Pique with his long-term partner Shakira. 

According to Marca, Ramos and Rubio have invited 500 guests to what is being seen as a contender for ‘wedding of the year’ in Spain. The couple have also booked AC/DC to perform at the party following the ceremony. It has been reported that the exclusive performance from the iconic band is costing the happy couple close to £900,000. Ronaldo’s absence is reported to stem from a fall-out between the two players after he left the club last summer to join Juventus. 

The Portuguese sought a fresh challenge having won three successive Champions League titles in Madrid, but it appears Ramos has not made amends with his former team-mate. The wedding is set to be littered with a host of familiar faces, including Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez.

It is hoped former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas will make it but his attendance is unconfirmed after his recent heart attack.

The cathedral is in Ramos’ hometown but locals will find it hard to get close on Saturday (today), with suggestions a security firm has been hired to monitor the couple’s big day.

More:

I want to make it clear that I am staying, says Ramos

I want to stay here and I want to retire here- Sergio Ramos
Sports
2 weeks ago

Real captain Ramos wants ‘total divorce’ after fallout with Perez

Ramos missed the second leg due to a suspension having picked up a booking in the closing stages of the first leg on purpose.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Liverpool ‘show interest’ in Real captain Ramos with defender considering Bernabeu exit

Ramos at loggerheads with the Madrid hierarchy after a poor season.
Sports
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MADRID
Football
15 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    3d ago Football

  2. Pamzo challenges Wanyama and Olunga to step up his displays ...
    22h ago Football

  3. Oh Canada! Raptors beat Warriors to win first NBA title
    19h ago Basketball

  4. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  5. Mali's Djenepo signs for Saints ahead of Africa Cup in Egypt
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos