Kenyans post mixed results against visiting Ghana

THE national men and women teams posted mixed results against the visiting Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) sides with team coaches conceding they need to be a lot sharper.

In friendly ties played at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium, Kenya women Lioness crushed GRA 77-23 with debuting forward Clara Rotich making the biggest impact.

The men, on the other hand, were humbled 63-59 by the Ghanaians with playmaker and captain Griffin Ligare emerging as the leading light in a tight night.

“The post players are a big problem,” Noted women coach Ronny Owino adding: “This is one area we must be serious if we have to achieve good results in Uganda.

The team played poorly against weak opposition. We need to do better. We need to get to work. Our three point shooting was off as we made only one.”

He, however, admitted that the transition wasn’t that bad. “We were on the move and we also gave the extra pass. But we will spend more time on the three-point line,” said the men’s team coach tactician Cliff Owuor.

“We were not boxing out. Had we done this, we would simply have won the game. This caused us problems by taking and making the second shots because of their long reach.”

“We will have to improve on our physicality and we will also have to be patient when we have the ball on offence. At times, we were very rushy which didn’t help as we made a lot of turnovers.”

The teams are training twice a week and will be whittled down this week ahead of All Africa Games/Olympic qualifiers in Kampala, Uganda next month.