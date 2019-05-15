Deschamps ‘closing in on a sensational return to Juventus

This report comes just a day before current manager Allegri is set to meet club president Andrea Agnelli for talks over his future.

In Summary

• Allegri led The Old Lady to an eighth successive Serie A title this season but saw his side fail to take the next step in the Champions League as they were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

• Deschamps played 178 times for the Serie A giants between the years of 1994-99, winning three Serie A titles and a Champions League.

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado in action
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado in action
Image: /REUTERS

Didier Deschamps has become the new favourite to replace Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus boss, according to reports in Italy.

The France manager led Juventus back into Serie A following the hugely controversial Calciopoli scandal that relegated the club to the second division.

And now according to Italian publication Tuttosport, Deschamps is closing in on a sensational return to Turin as he wants to complete the work he left unfinished in 2007. Tuttosport also report that Deschamps would be able to work under Juventus’ budget and he already has the club’s ‘blessing’.

 

This report comes just a day before current manager Allegri is set to meet club president Andrea Agnelli for talks over his future. 

Allegri led The Old Lady to an eighth successive Serie A title this season but saw his side fail to take the next step in the Champions League as they were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Deschamps played 178 times for the Serie A giants between the years of 1994-99, winning three Serie A titles and a Champions League.

The 50-year-old could potentially be making the move to the Juventus Stadium following France’s historic World Cup triumph last summer.

Deschamps ‘closing in on a sensational return to Juventus

This report comes just a day before current manager Allegri is set to meet club president Andrea Agnelli for talks over his future.
Sports
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JONATHAN SPENCER
Football
15 May 2019 - 00:00
Updated 16 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2d ago Football

  2. Deschamps ‘closing in on a sensational return to Juventus
    1d ago Football

  3. Hazard fears Chelsea transfer ban will scupper Real move
    1d ago Football

  4. Mourinho claims Pogba is not the only one responsible for ...
    1d ago Football

  5. How Anfield humiliation sparked Barca’s £170m spree
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos