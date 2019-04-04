Ambani rues missed chances in stalemate against Ushuru

Wazito coach Fred Ambani rued hard luck in front of goal following yesterday’s National Super League barren draw against Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo.

The league leaders had their bid to open a five-point gap thwarted by Ushuru, who managed to contain their pressure till the final whistle in the highlight match of the day where both the three points and bragging rights were at stake.

Ambani rued the lost chance but vowed to polish the striking department ahead of their next encounter against Shabana.

“We played our best but we were simply unlucky in front of goal. We created chances and dominated but we could not find the back of the net. We have to work on our finishing before we face Shabana in our next match,” said Ambani.

His Ushuru counterpart Ken Kenyatta linked the result to biased officiating.

“We had the chance to get the three points but the referee was clearly working against us. He destabilised us with a number of controversial calls but that does not spell doom to our promotion chase,” said Kenyatta.

Talanta arrested their five-match winless run in a style as they floored Modern Coast Rangers 2-0 in the first match of a triple-header at Camp Toyoyo. Anthony Gicho tapped in the opener in the eighth minute while former Posta Rangers forward, Brian Juma, netted the second goal in the 24th minute to take his tally to two since crossing over from the mailmen last month.

Debutants Fortune Sacco recovered from two goals down to force a 3-3 draw against Administration Police in the second match played at Camp Toyoyo.

Asumwa Etemesi threw AP ahead barely a minute into the game from the spot before Hilary Otieno doubled their lead six minutes later.

Nigerian import Kazeem Adekunte halved the deficit for Fortune Sacco in the 26th minute from the spot but Otieno replied for the paramilitary side in the 72nd minute in what seemed to be the match winner. However second half substitute Babu Kisayi scored in the 81st minute to reduce AP’s lead to a goal before former Bidco United captain Sean Oporwa netted in storage time to earn a point for his side.

Thika United returned to their winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 win over Green Commandos in a match played at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.William Waweru put the ball past the line in the 60th minute to win the match for the struggling outfit. Nairobi City Stars began life without their axed coach Jimmy Kintu on a one all draw against Kisumu All Stars at the Moi Stadium Kisumu.

Nairobi Stima settled for a barren draw with Kenya Police while St Joseph Youth labored for a 1-1 against Coast Stima. Shabana also registered a one all draw with Kibera Black Stars at the Gusii Stadium.