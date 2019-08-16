Shabana impressive despite exiting Kecoso show with a point

National Super League side Shabana charges have impressed coach Gilbert Selebwa charges despite exiting the 40th Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) games with only a point after three games.

Shabana held Kenya Ferry Services to a 1-1 draw in their last game on Wednesday evening to pick their only point of the tournament. Shabana lost 3-0 to Posta Rangers and 3-1 against Bandari in earlier games.

Selebwa in an interview said: “Having not trained together, they have given a good account of themselves in the entire tournament. Some players like goalkeeper Richard Wandera arrived on Tuesday night.”

He added: “I fielded different teams against Bandari, Posta Rangers and KFS. From a pool of 40 players, I will be able to pick a team of 30. Out of the 30, I want to have five youthful players as per the requirements for teams to register five youths.”

The veteran coach said the team will play three more friendly matches on Sunday against local teams before he names his squad.

“Time is not on our side. We are required to register the players before August 19. I’m very sure I will have a selection headache because all the players have so far been impressive. However, I will have a very good team next season,” he noted.

He hailed the Kecoso Governing Council for inviting Shabana to participate in the tournament. “This tournament came at the right time. It has given me the opportunity to gauge the players against very competitive sides,” Selebwa added.

At the same time, former Thika United team manager Vincent Nyaberi has been appointed Shabana’s assistant coach. He replaces youthful Andrew Kanuli who joined Kenya Premier League side Nzoia Sugar.

Selebwa welcomed the appointment of Nyaberi, saying his experience will help the team in their NSL campaign. Shabana starts their campaign to return to the topflight league against Nairobi City Stars on September 1 at Hope Centre.