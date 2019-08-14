ERICKSEN READY TO DOUBLE

Spurs ready to double Eriksen’s wages to new £200,000-a-week deal

•However, there are concerns it won’t be enough to persuade the Dane to stay.

•Even if he was to sign, sources claim he would ask for the clause to join certain clubs.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring in a past match
Tottenham are willing to more than double Christian Eriksen’s wages to secure their playmaker’s long-term future.

But there are concerns that even that may not be enough to persuade the Denmark star to sign a new deal after he made it clear that money won’t be the only consideration when it comes to making his decision.

Spurs are desperate to extend Eriksen’s contract and are willing to offer the midfielder close to £200,000 a week — more than double his current £80,000.

But Eriksen has offered no guarantees that he is willing to sign a new deal and has made no secret of his desire to play for one of European football’s superpower

Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with moves for him this summer.

It leaves Spurs in a worrying predicament given Eriksen — worth at least £100million — can leave for nothing next summer. Sources indicate that even if he was willing to sign fresh terms he would look to insert a clause that would allow him to join certain clubs for a fixed price.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could still sell Eriksen this summer as the European transfer window is still open until September 2. But his exit would come as a huge blow to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.  Eriksen underlined his importance to Spurs on Saturday when he came off the bench to help his team come from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

