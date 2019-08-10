Kenya athletes arrive in Ol Kejuado ahead of East Africa games

A team of 40 athletes who will represent Kenya in the East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association have arrived at Ol Kejuado High School for intensive training ahead of the games to be held in Arusha, Tanzania from August 16 to 24.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) secretary-general David Ngugi said Kenya’s performance in athletics has not been impressive despite the country being a powerhouse.

“We decided to have the athletes arrive early for the camp in order to train hard and strategise hence reverse the worrying trend. We have been losing out in the girl’s category and last year we won the boy’s category in the last event of the championship. We should not be struggling in athletics which is our forte,” Ngugi told the Star on phone.

Kenya will field a star-studded team of 20 boys and girls apiece in the week-long championship to be held at Sheik Abeid Stadium in Arusha. Faith Kipsang of St Francis High School Cheptirat who won gold in the long jump during Africa Under 20 Championships in Ivory Coast will represent Kenya in the long jump, high jump and triple jump.

Mogonga PAG High School’s 2019 ANOCA Zone V Youth Games gold medallists Brian Tinega (100m) and Pesi Leshoo (400m) are also in the mix alongside compatriot Linda Kageha who won silver in Africa Under 18 Championships in Ivory Coast.

Ngugi was buoyant that Team Kenya will continue with their dominance in the regional schools' showpiece. “We look forward to defending our overall title. We know the competition is tight but we have strong teams,” he added.

He said other teams will arrive at Ol Kejuado High on Monday. “Team Kenya will depart from Ol Kejuado to Arusha on Thursday,” said added.

The venues for the games include Sheik Abeid Stadium, Pallot Multipurpose Hall, International School of Moshi, TGT Center, St Constantine International School and Ngerenaro Complex.