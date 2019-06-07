Two Kenyans win all expense paid trip to 2019 Afcon

Maina Kariuki and George Simbiri plus their friends enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Egypt courtesy of BetLion.

To enter into the promotion, one simply needed to deposit and place a bet with BetLion and every bet is equated to an entry. The promotion ran from April 8 to May 31.

“As a sports lover, when I saw the promotion, it excited me. With my fingers crossed, every time I played with BetLion, I prayed to be one of the winners,” an elated Maina Kariuki stated. “When I received the call that I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it, but I am so happy to be going to the Cup of Nations to cheer Harambee Stars. Thank you BetLion,” he continued.

“BetLion made a promise to be a rewarding platform and these winners here are just but the beginning,” said BetLion managing director, Spencer Okach. “There will be more sporting safaris both locally and abroad. We seek to make this promotion a brand asset and Kenyans should brace themselves up for more sports tourism.”